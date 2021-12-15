Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $93.09. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $98.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

