Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

