Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 74,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

