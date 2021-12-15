Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($82.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.21 ($74.39).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €53.14 ($59.71) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.44 and its 200-day moving average is €56.68.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.