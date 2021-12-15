Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers Sells 2,000 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 14,632,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,778,089. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

