DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Reduced by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $536.90. 11,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.45 and a 200 day moving average of $516.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

