DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRH stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

