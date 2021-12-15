Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Digerati Technologies
