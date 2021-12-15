Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

