Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0264

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2,446.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 3,165.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $16.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

