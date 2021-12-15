Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,686,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS traded up $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.10. 274,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

