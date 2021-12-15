Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $267.61

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $267.61, but opened at $257.54. Dillard’s shares last traded at $254.93, with a volume of 1,402 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

