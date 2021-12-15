Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 19,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.