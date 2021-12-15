Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 77,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 190,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,190,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.