Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.51. 5,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.14. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

