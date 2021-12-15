Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $23.32 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.32 billion and approximately $3.97 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00310014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,535,230,232 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.