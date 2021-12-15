Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.41 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.