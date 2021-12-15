Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of D traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

