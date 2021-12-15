DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). DoorDash posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,638,536 shares of company stock worth $2,157,423,189 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. 74,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,752. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.20. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.