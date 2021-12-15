Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of DOCS opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

