Draper Esprit VCT plc (DEVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on January 28th

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.81. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEVC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

