Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRETF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8089 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

