DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006781 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

