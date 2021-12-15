Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 6.9%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.34. 62,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,201% from the average session volume of 4,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

