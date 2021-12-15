Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.94).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.41) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.46) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

DNLM traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,312 ($17.34). 315,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,349.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,399.55. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.81), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,566,609.12). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.67), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($964,417.48).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

