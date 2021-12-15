Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

