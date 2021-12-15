Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
