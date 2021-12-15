e-Gulden Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00306529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,596 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,377 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

