Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $306,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

