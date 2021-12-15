Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

NYSE:GL opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

