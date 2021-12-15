Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,176 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H&R Block by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in H&R Block by 108.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

