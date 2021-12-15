eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 190,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

