Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SYZ traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.03 million and a PE ratio of 55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.18.

