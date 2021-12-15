EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

