Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.