Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 7.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. 1,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.
In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
