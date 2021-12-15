Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 7.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. 1,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

