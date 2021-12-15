Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $29.01

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $30.50. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 12,204 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

