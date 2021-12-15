eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EDDRF opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.05.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
