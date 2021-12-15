eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDDRF opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.