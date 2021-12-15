Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 22nd (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Elevation Oncology had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,650,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

