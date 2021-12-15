Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 2,596.6% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

