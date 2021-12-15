EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.28. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 525,946 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,479,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.