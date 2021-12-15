Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.97% of Replimune Group worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,069 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

REPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

