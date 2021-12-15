Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 123,478 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,478 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.85% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,134. The firm has a market cap of $460.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

