Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

RAMP stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 4,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,160. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

