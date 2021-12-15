Emerald Advisers LLC Has $51.42 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $51,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,365. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

