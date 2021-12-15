Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 37,560 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods accounts for about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,339. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,367 shares of company stock worth $15,144,853. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

