Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 6,930 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $92.76 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

