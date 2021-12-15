Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visteon were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,184. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.