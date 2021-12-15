Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,143 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,609. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

