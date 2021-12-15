Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 263,509 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.17% of Replimune Group worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,381 shares of company stock worth $3,709,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,312. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

