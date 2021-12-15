Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 122,205 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,205 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

RARE stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

