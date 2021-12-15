Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 1,664 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.51% of Ameresco worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,328. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

